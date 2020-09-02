Scandium International Mining (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Trading Up 1.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:SCYYF)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 34,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 26,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Scandium International Mining (OTCMKTS:SCYYF)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

