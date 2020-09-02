Secureworks (SCWX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Secureworks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Secureworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Secureworks alerts:

SCWX opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.