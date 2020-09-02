Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $784,176.72 and approximately $11,885.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00744991 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.89 or 0.02002475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,793.53 or 0.99272193 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00141395 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.