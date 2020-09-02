Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Decreases By 27.2%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

