SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.22. 257,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.