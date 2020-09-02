SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 46,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 102,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

