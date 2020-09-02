Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Trading Down 5.1%

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42). Approximately 101,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 169,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

A number of analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $294.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27.

In related news, insider Michael Sherwin acquired 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £10,000.80 ($13,067.82).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

