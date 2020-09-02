ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Shares Down 2.3%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) shares dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56). Approximately 147,940 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ThinkSmart in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.91.

In other ThinkSmart news, insider David Adams bought 100,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

