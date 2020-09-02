Trufin (LON:TRU) Trading Up 0%

Trufin PLC (LON:TRU) shares were up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). Approximately 2,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.99 ($0.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trufin in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 29.30 ($0.38) target price on the stock.

Get Trufin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

About Trufin (LON:TRU)

Trufin PLC provides financing services for manufacturers and dealers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also offers early payment systems to the public and private sectors; and working capital finance and technology solutions to SMEs. In addition, it provides unsecured consumer finance through a digital peer-to-peer platform.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Trufin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trufin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.