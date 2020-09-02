USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Shares Up 0.8%

USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.64. 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

