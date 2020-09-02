VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83. 24,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.81% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

