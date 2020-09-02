Vasta Platform Ltd’s Quiet Period Will End on September 9th (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vasta Platform’s (NASDAQ:VITL) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 9th. Vasta Platform had issued 9,303,977 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $204,687,494 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

In other news, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

