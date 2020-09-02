Vasta Platform’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 9th

Vasta Platform’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 9th. Vasta Platform had issued 18,575,492 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $352,934,348 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VSTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

VSTA opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $22.35.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

