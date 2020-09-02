VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) Shares Down 0.2%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

