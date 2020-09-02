VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) Shares Down 0.6%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

