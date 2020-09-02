Vev China Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:PEK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vev China Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:PEK) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 4,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 26,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vev China Growth Leaders Etf stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vev China Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:PEK) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.67% of Vev China Growth Leaders Etf worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

