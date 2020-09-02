Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce $75.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $75.41 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $290.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.20 million to $291.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $372.65 million, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $374.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 463.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after buying an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after buying an additional 191,105 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $11,001,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vicor by 59,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vicor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,731 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

