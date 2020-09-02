Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Short Interest Update

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 983.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

VTXPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

