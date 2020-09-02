Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Short Interest Up 50.1% in August

Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 785,700 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the July 30th total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VREOF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital lowered Vireo Health International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of VREOF stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Vireo Health International has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60.

About Vireo Health International

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

