WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 49,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $165,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 91.0% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

