WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 1,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW)

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

