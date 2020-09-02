WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 74,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 149,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 417.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 60.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $990,000.

