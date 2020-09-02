WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.30. 7,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 174,672 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter.

