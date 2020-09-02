WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.83. 35,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 148,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 280,365 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

