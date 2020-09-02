WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.71 and last traded at $85.58. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

