WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the July 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WXXWY opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WUXI BIOLOGICS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.