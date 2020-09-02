Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,177,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the July 30th total of 8,948,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,930.3 days.

XYIGF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About Wynn Macau

