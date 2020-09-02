X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 127,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 214,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1,185.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 444,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 409,928 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000.

