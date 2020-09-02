Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Shares Up 3.9%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.54 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.54 ($0.16). 91,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.07 ($0.16).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.