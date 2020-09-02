Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to post sales of $309.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the highest is $321.10 million. Ingevity reported sales of $359.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NGVT opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.42. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ingevity by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

