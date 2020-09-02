Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to report sales of $1.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 million and the lowest is $1.15 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 million to $10.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $68.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on RETA. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

