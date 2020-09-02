Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.68 Million

Analysts expect that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will post $69.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.66 million and the highest is $69.70 million. Talend reported sales of $62.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $278.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.30 million to $278.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $316.07 million, with estimates ranging from $312.23 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

In related news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $52,176.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,439,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $1,151,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $1,279,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talend by 99.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 317,195 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Dumont Global LP purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter valued at $1,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Talend by 191.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Talend during the second quarter valued at $355,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

