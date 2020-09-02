Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to report $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $48.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $33.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

SELB opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $280.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

