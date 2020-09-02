Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will report $99.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.79 million and the highest is $104.75 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $109.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $415.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.53 million to $432.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $435.17 million, with estimates ranging from $408.50 million to $476.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $74,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

