Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in August

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 781,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the July 30th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,811.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZLDSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

