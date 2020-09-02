Zscaler (ZS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZS stock opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,752 shares of company stock worth $15,507,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

