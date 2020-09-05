120,858 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Resources Connection comprises about 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Resources Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 201,786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RECN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 93,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,078. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $387.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

