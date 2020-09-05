13D Management LLC Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

13D Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 5.2% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 164,056 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 88,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 41,151 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 843,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,813. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

