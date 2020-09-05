13D Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

13D Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the period. Welbilt accounts for about 1.8% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Welbilt worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,262,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,150. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WBT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.