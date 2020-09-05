13D Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

13D Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Autoliv accounts for about 2.3% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Autoliv worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

ALV traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $77.83. 764,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.