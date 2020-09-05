13D Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

13D Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. MEDNAX comprises about 3.8% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.60% of MEDNAX worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 169,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 702.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in MEDNAX by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Mizuho cut their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

