13D Management LLC Takes $6.75 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

13D Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 2.9% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.70. 2,316,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,513. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.