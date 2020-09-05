13D Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

13D Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 2.7% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.08% of LKQ worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,309. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

