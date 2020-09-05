15,387 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Baxter International comprises 0.9% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 711,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 199,290 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 625,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Tavio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,006. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

