178,883 Shares in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Bought by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. K12 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 0.44% of K12 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,542 shares of company stock worth $4,986,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

K12 stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.28. 1,626,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

