$18.82 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $18.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $19.15 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $74.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $75.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.39 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $88.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Truist increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CHCT stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 31,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

