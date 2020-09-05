183,466 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 183,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,478,000. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.20% of Varian Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 917,948 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $89,018,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $78,914,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.85. 2,070,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

