$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,807 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply