$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,807 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

