$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $2.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $5.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 million to $10.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.26 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.04.

HTGM stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply