$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $2.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $5.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 million to $10.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.26 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.04.

HTGM stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

