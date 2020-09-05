$208.98 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $208.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.30 million and the lowest is $194.20 million. Sunrun reported sales of $215.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $858.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.30 million to $930.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $913.80 million to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of RUN opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,917.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $165,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,078 shares of company stock worth $23,342,086 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 591,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.